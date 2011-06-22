Powersoft Releases NWare Plug-in

Scandicci, Italy--Powersoft has released an NWare plug-in for the MediaMatrix NION System. NWare software controls MediaMatrix digital signal processors and peripherals.
- Powersoft's new plug-in allows users to control and monitor Powersoft K Series and Duecanali amplifiers within the NWare software.
- The new plug-in will allow end users to control and monitor Powersoft K Series and Duecanali amplifiers through a single graphic user interface within the NWare software.
- To utilize the new plug-in, end users may first complete the initial setup of Powersoft amplifiers through Powersoft’s Armonía Pro Audio Suite sound system management software. Once that is done, the plug-in can be installed in the local NWare copy, where it will appear in the devices menu. At that point they can be added to designs. All monitoring and control functions will be available through the Powersoft blocks within the NWare software system.
- The Powersoft blocks display the power status of individual amplifiers, temperature, and the status of mains supply and of the polling process. Alarm indicators show an aggregate of all alarms on the amplifier channel while signal presence indicators mimic the signal LEDs on the front of the amplifier. The plug-in interface provides a standby mode to save power and a mute control, which allows channels to be muted individually.
- Output attenuation is shown in dB and can be altered in steps of 1dB from the interface. Additional alarm indicators use pilot tone detection inside the amplifier to compare the current value with the reference values set using Armonía. A red indicator light is indicative of a current value outside the preset limits.