AVAD Adds Barco as Channel Partner

- AVAD, provider of solutions to the residential and commercial custom installation markets, has added Barco to its list of valued partners. Barco is now offering its popular Present-P and Present-C Series business projectors along with ClickShare through AVAD. Barco ClickShare makes connecting to a meeting room’s video system a matter of pressing a button, and offers another meeting room technology solution to AVAD’s customers. Installers will experience the simplicity of install and their clients will enjoy how easy wireless collaboration can be.
- There are two flavors to fit clients' needs: ClickShare CSM-1 is best for standard meeting rooms. Users attending the meeting simply plug in the button, open the application, and click. ClickShare CSC-1 is optimized for high-profile meeting rooms, boardrooms and conference rooms. 64 buttons can be wirelessly connected to the base unit. Perfectly synchronized sound and video ensures that movie clips can be shared. Dynamic content from iPads, iPhones, and Samsung Galaxy devices can be shown directly to the screen using the specialized apps. Fully synchronized sound and video can accommodate up to four people on screen simultaneously.
- “We’re all very excited as the Barco business technology lineup enhances our high-resolution presentation tools, and in keeping with our long-range strategy, enables our customers to expand their reach in the commercial marketplace,” said Hugh Hughes, director of purchasing and vendor management at AVAD.
- Barco’s business projectors come in both single- and three-chip DLP models, offering a range of lumens and resolutions suited to a wide variety of professional applications, from boardrooms to classrooms to large auditoriums. User-friendly, compact and quiet, Barco projectors feature the latest visualization technologies, including panoramic resolution, to present crystal-clear images in any environment. When combined with Barco’s ClickShare single-click presentation system, users can elevate their meeting rooms to a more powerful level of usability, leading to enhanced meeting efficiency and better collaboration. New projectors and other accessories are available via special order.