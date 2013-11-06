tvONE Hires New APAC Director of Sales

- tvONE has appointed Oscar Hsu to the APAC Director of Sales position.
- Oscar Hsu joins tvONE with an extensive sales background, with 20 years of experience in the AV industry. Oscar will be based in tvONE's Taiwan office and will oversee APAC's sales operations.
- "Oscar brings proven sales experience to tvONE," said Steven Mattingly, President, tvONE. "His passion for the industry and experience in the AV market will be instrumental for our growth in the APAC region."
- Most recently, Oscar has served as a Senior Sales Manager at LG Display, Contour Optik Inc., and Zeroplus Technology Co. Ltd. During his tenure, Oscar's main focus was on establishing distribution channels, enhancing tier 1 customers relations & sales, and generating new business to reach overall sales targets.
- "I am thrilled to join tvONE," said Hsu. "I believe my never-give-up personality gives me the strength to thrive in all I pursue. With that same working attitude & past experience, I am confident that I will contribute excellent sales & profitability for tvONE."
