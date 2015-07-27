AV Stumpfl Wings Engine Raw Triple-Stream 4K Media Server

Austria’s AV Stumpfl introduces the triple-stream 4K uncompressed media server, the Wings Engine Raw.

“With Wings Engine Raw, we’ve delivered on user requests for the smoothest possible uncompressed playback system with full timeline control,” said Horst Damoser, sales manager at AV Stumpfl. “Built to support a range of applications requiring a high-quality image sources matched to particular display requirements, user benefits include newer, faster, and unrivaled installation functionality.”

Using a single custom engineered RAID 10 system, Wings Engine Raw can deliver a constant data stream of three channels of true 4K (4,096x2,304 pixels) uncompressed video content at 60fps, plus up to 16 text and picture layers, and up to 24 uncompressed audio streams. The server removes the need to convert content into any intermediate codec format. Content can include native picture sequences, such as TGA or TIFF and even instant PNG image format processing.

Wings Engine Raw is capable of processing and delivering video content at the full 4:4:4 color sampling, ensuring picture quality and color accuracy for the most demanding of installation environments.

This data system not only features a massive data throughput, but it also features redundancy. If one of the SSDs were to fail, the data rate and the system’s functionality in general will not be impaired.

Wings Engine Raw hosts the new WingsRX render core engine, which has been developed and optimized for premium picture quality applications. Its 64-bit program architecture and use of SSE CPU instructions results in decentralized processing power. The software has been designed for a wide range of applications, such as themed attractions, digital signage, trade shows, live events, and full dome systems.

Wings Engine Raw is complemented by AV Stumpfl’s embedded operating system, Backup-Manager, which features a dedicated EDID management, as well an automatic camera based calibration system for soft-edge blending, warp, and geometry mapping, all operable by time line control.

Wings Engine Raw is based on professional server technology derived from IT data center equipment. Inside the rack mount system is a Xeon CPU, redundant high performance power supply, 2x10 GBit LAN, server chipset, up to 8 3G-SDI live inputs, and Displayport 1.2 and DVI-D output connectors.

With an established worldwide support network, AV Stumpfl has begun shipping Wings Engine Raw to projects worldwide, including major product launches, cinematic, theme park, and visitor attraction sites in Europe and the Middle East.

Wings Engine Raw will be demonstrated at IBC 2015 showing how easy it is to use as a reliable storage system of high-volume raw data directly from camera on location, in studios, outside broadcast, and in live broadcast environments.