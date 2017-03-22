Av Stumpfl Announces Mix Wave as Distributor for Japan

AV Stumpfl announced the Japanese company Mix Wave as their exclusive media server and show control distributor for Japan.



“Japan is without doubt a country with very discerning AV technology customers, for whom superior product quality is of great importance," said Horst Damoser, AV Stumpfl’s Global Business Development Manager. "We have a very successful and constructive relationship with our projection screen customers in Japan and are looking forward to growing the media server and show control side of thingswith the help of Mix Wave. Their great reputation and their experience withmedia server related technologies make us very confident that they will soon become one of our most successful distributors.”“We are very excited to handle the AV Stumpfl Wings media server product range," said Ken Sampei, Mix Wave co-founder and director of their Visual System division. "Japan is quite a 4K/8K oriented country and I’m sure the Wings media server products will fit even our most demanding rental & staging customers.”