Aurora Multimedia Shipping HD Control Panel

- Aurora Multimedia is now shipping its QXT-700 7-inch HD control panel. The touch panel with an integrated control system, the QXT-700 has a 1280x800 HD screen and 2D/3D graphic accelerator.
- The QXT-700 has a quad-core processor with a PoE-enabled 1-Gbps LAN port, multiple on-board RS-232/IR/relay ports, and DIO.
- Designed for integration with smartphones and tablets, the QXT-700 features a built-in Web server for Apple, Android, and Microsoft devices with no apps or license fees required. A new Android version is in development that will allow users to incorporate Android-based apps from other A/V manufacturers and run them within the QXT-700.
- The control panel has stereo speakers, stereo digital microphones, a light sensor, proximity, and IR learner. The unit mounts onto any surface with a standard two-gang low-voltage box. The QXT-700 ships at an MSRP of $1799.