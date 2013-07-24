Stampede and InfoComm Team Up for 2013 Big Book of AV Tour

- North America’s largest ProAV dealer tour will once again team up with InfoComm International to bring together manufacturers and ProAV dealers, when Stampede Presentation Products brings its 2013 Big Book of AV Tour to Denver, Colorado, on August 8, 2013. This stop is the second event hosted by Stampede and InfoComm International, and will be held at the Denver Tech Center Marriott, located at 4900 South Syracuse Street in Denver, Colorado. The exhibit floor will be open from 9:00AM through 7:00 PM.
- “Our 2013 Big Book of AV Tour has made it possible for dealers throughout North America to gather together to learn about the newest products and training in ProAV today, and we’re excited to give our dealers in the Denver area the same opportunity,” said Kevin Kelly, President & COO of Stampede. “This tour stop marks our second collaboration with InfoComm International, and by partnering with them our dealers can take part in the InfoComm Dealer Roundtable Event, an excellent networking and business opportunity that allows dealers to talk with industry colleagues and receive advice on how to improve their business.”
- Two CTS Certified trainings, each worth .5 CTS RU, are scheduled to take place from Sony Unified Communications and NEC. Sony Video Conferencing Director of Engineering, Paul Dragos, will present a session that includes demonstrations of Sony Video Conferencing products, MediaPointe streaming, Automated Workflow process for content management, and Radvision United Communications. Jason Shelton, Senior Field Sales Engineer at NEC, will be showing dealers how to properly and successfully deploy a videowall solution. These sessions will take place from 9:45AM – 10:30AM, and 12:15PM – 1:00PM, respectively.
- Jonathan Brawn, from Brawn Consulting, will be on-site to discuss the benefits of videowall displays, displays and processing technology that are available in the market today, and an overview of Samsung’s product offerings to address videowall needs. This session will take place from 11:00AM – 12:00PM and is worth 1 CTS RU.
- In addition to the Stampede schedule, InfoComm has scheduled a number of speakers to address dealers throughout the day. The InfoComm schedule is as follows:
- 1:30pm - 2:00pm - Registration
- 2:00pm - 4:00pm - What’s New? What’s Next? — AV Industry and InfoComm Update
- – Duffy Wilbert, CTS, CAE – Senior Vice President of Member Services at InfoComm International, will be talking about the changes in the industry, challenges on the horizon, and the InfoComm programs that will help businesses stay competitive.
- – During a guest presentation, Paul Steffon, MBA, CTS-D, CTS-I, Network+, Senior Staff Instructor at InfoComm International, will lead a seminar that will help equip dealers to plan touble-proof AV projects.
- 4:00pm - 5:30pm - Roundtable Discussion
- – Dealers will have an opportunity to voice their opinions and give feedback directly to InfoComm staff about what the associations should be doing to serve them better.
- 5:30pm - 7:00pm - Networking Reception
- Dealer registration is open now.
- Stampede’s 2013 Big Book of AV Tour will resume on August 28th, 2013 in Niagara Falls, New York.
