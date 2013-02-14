Audix Names Reflex Marketing 2012 Rep of the Year

Cliff Castle, Audix vice president of sales and marketing, announced the 2012 Audix Rep of the Year award at the annual rep and distributor meeting.
- This year's winner, Reflex Marketing, is headed by Bob Brennan, along with Rob Schnell and John McFadden. Covering the Metro New York, New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania regions, Reflex Marketing has represented Audix for over 14 years.
- "Sales performance is certainly one of several factors considered when choosing the Audix Rep of the Year," said Castle. "Reflex Marketing showed very strong growth in their territory for 2012 in spite of the hurricane Sandy disaster, which had at least a four-week impact on business in the New York metro area. However equally important to sales is Reflex Marketing’s success in bringing the dealer and manufacturer together as a team, providing winning results for both sides."
- "My philosophy is that the relationship between manufacturers, dealers, and reps should function like an equilateral triangle: all parts need to interact equally for everyone to feel that they are partners," said Bob Brennan. "I really enjoy working with Audix and Cliff. Getting the Audix Rep of the Year award means a lot more than just 'thanks, you sold a lot of gear.’”
- "This award is testimony to the strong relationships, customer service, and innovative technical support that Reflex Marketing brings to their Dealer base," said Gene Houck, Audix national sales manager. "In addition to Audix’s significant M.I. expansion, tremendous advances have also been made in the contractor and integration markets. We have benefited directly from the great job done by integration specialist Rob Schnell."
- Castle summarized, "Bob Brennan has a simple philosophy: 'It's not about being cheaper, it's about being better.' This nicely echoes Audix's own philosophy, since we strive to produce high-performing products at an exceptional value. Reflex Marketing is truly a high-performing and exceptional rep firm."