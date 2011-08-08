Gefen and Marshall Combine Technologies

Chatsworth, CA--Gefen has announced a new relationship with Marshall Electronics to enable live video footage on any HDTV display.

The Marshall Electronics HD Encoder/Decoder (VS-102-HDMI) accepts video from any non HDCP-encrypted HDMI source, including satellite set-top boxes, hi-def cameras and more. When used in a Gefen Digital Signage Creator project, users are able to feed live video in the HDMI format to any HDTV display, delivering all the features of digital video with digital audio.

The Gefen Digital Signage Creator works with any Windows-based system and gives users full control over their digital signage content creation when connected to the LAN. The program offers the ability to create templates, insert music, layer video images, write scripts to control content and pull RSS feeds off the Internet. Content can be pushed to the Digital Signage Creator for immediate updates or pulled automatically from another server.

"When combined with the Marshall Electronics VS-102-HDMI HD Encoder/Decoder, the Gefen Digital Signage Creator can also deliver a live video stream that remains in the HDMI domain," said John Novak, director, Digital Signage for Gefen. "This is an extremely valuable solution for many digital signage applications, especially sporting events and advertising functions."

Equipped with both HDMI and VGA outputs, the Gefen Digital Signage Creator delivers a digital video output or traditional analog video. Video resolutions are supported up to 720p at 60 frames and 1080p at 24 frames in both landscape and portrait alignments. An RS-232 port allows for remote control of content through the display(s).

"By combining our resources and approaching the market together, Gefen and Marshall Electronics can now offer one of the most cost-effective solutions for streaming live video in a complete digital signage system," said Perry Goldstein, manager, sales and marketing for Marshall Electronics. "This is a natural fit solution that has a small footprint, operates effectively and works with any size HDTV display."