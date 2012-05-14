AV Toolbox Adds 4x4 HDMI Matrix Switcher

Erlanger, KY--TV One's AV Toolbox division has introduced the AVT-6544 4x4 HDMI Matrix Switcher to its product line.

The AVT-6544 provides the capability to assign any of the four HDMI inputs to any of the four HDMI outputs and senses when a valid HDMI connection has been made to either the input or output. All inputs and outputs are HDMI V1.3 and HDCP compliant and the device can be controlled via an Infrared remote device or by use of a dedicated front panel push button.

The AVT-6544 provides a large variety of bit rates and signal format processing. In addition, DTS-HD Master Audio, Dolby True-HD and SACD Embedded Audio are fully supported. "Hot Plug" signal detection technology is integral to the unit and an ergonomically friendly design is implemented throughout. An AC power adapter is provided.