Audio Spectrum Deploys L-Acoustics for Aventura

Boston-based Audio Spectrum, Inc. put an L-Acoustics K2 rig into service for a month-long run in New York City with Aventura, the “Kings of Bachata.”

Fronted by the Latin music superstar Romeo Santos, these shows were the first they have played together since Santos departed for a solo career in 2011. What was originally slated to be only a few performances at the United Palace Theatre sold out in minutes and was ultimately expanded into a February residency of 22 sold-out shows at the Washington Heights, Manhattan venue produced by Felix Cabrera of Latin Events.

Audio Spectrum deployed a system consisting of three K1-SB subs flown over 10 K2 enclosures per side supplemented by SB28 subs ground-stacked below, plus X8 coaxials as frontfills and ARCS II enclosures as outfills.

“Everyone was on in-ears with a Yamaha PM1D monitor desk and Aviom system,” says Rafael Jaimes, owner and founder of Audio Spectrum.

“We used two ARCS II over an SB28 per side as sidefills and a pair of SB18 as low-end reinforcement for the drummer and percussionist.”

Living up to his first name, Santos is the embodiment of the Latin heartthrob who has expanded beyond music into films, including Furious 7 and the upcoming Angry Birds. Aventura was the vehicle that first catapulted Santos to fame, and this run of shows proved that the group still has “legs” despite not performing together for five years.

“To have the PA be able to cut through the sound of 3,500 screaming girls without being too loud and still covering the entire venue evenly is a testament to what a great system K2 is,” said Jaimes.

The full L-Acoustics setup was powered by a total of 15 LA8 amplified controllers and an Avid D-Show desk provided the house mix.

The combination of a stellar system and great crew makes for a fantastic show—or, in this case, 22 shows. Jamies gave big credit to Romeo Santos tech team, who he says had a good concept encompassing the audio, lighting and video.