NSCA and USAV Group Sign Agreement

- CEDAR RAPIDS, IA--The National Systems Contractors Association (NSCA) and USAV Group have announced an endorsement agreement involving NSCA’s Business & Leadership Conference and NSCA membership. The endorsement package provides opportunities for USAV Group members to take advantage of special discounts on both membership and NSCA’s 2011 Business & Leadership Conference, February 17-19, in San Diego, CA.
- The two groups share a commitment to provide the commercial electronic systems industry with benefits, opportunities and information to help them succeed. In particular, USAV Group is building its alliance of professional audio-visual (ProAV) experts to form a team of preferred manufacturer partners and a network of ProAV integration companies to bring cost-effective and compelling AV solutions to clients throughout the U.S. and Canada.
- “We are pleased to forge this partnership with NSCA,” said K.C. Schwarz, USAV Group CEO, “Our dealers are always looking for new ways to improve both business strategy and execution. Involvement with NSCA provides our team of integrators with access to tools and services essential to cultivating a culture of success within their organizations.”
- The agreement with NSCA provides USAV Group with opportunities to offer its members access to experts on critical issues affecting the entire industry. In return, NSCA will participate in USAV Group’s regional events to inform and educate USAV Group members on business opportunities such as Mass Notification and Emergency Communications. Many of the industry’s leading A/V professionals belong to both USAV Group and NSCA; this new partnership will offer additional savings exclusive to members of USAV Group.
- “Organizations such as USAV are truly helping integrators develop solutions for their customers through a cooperative buying system,” said Chuck Wilson, NSCA executive director. “This partnership will help NSCA and USAV build better integrators, increase their business opportunities, and offer exclusive savings on programs that support their business needs.”
- USAV Group members that join NSCA will be able to utilize NSCA’s industry-specific resources, including SystemsPlus™ Insurance Solutions, research, advocacy tools and representation, and professional training.