Audinate Unveils Pricing, Manufacturer Support for Dante Domain Manager

Audinate has announced pricing for each edition of the Dante Domain Manager platform, a network management solution that brings enterprise-grade system administration to the AV world.

Dante Domain Manager is designed to make audio networking more secure, more scalable, and more manageable. It will be sold as a perpetual license and will be available in three editions: Silver, Gold, and Platinum. All editions of Dante Domain Manager enable the creation of Dante domains to isolate and organize audio devices, permission-driven user accounts, cross-subnet routing of audio, and powerful administrative features to monitor user actions and system status in key areas.

The Silver edition is for installations that primarily require user management, such as smaller houses of worship or schools, with a maximum of two domains and 10 audio devices. List price for the Silver edition is $995 USD.

The Gold edition includes integration with Active Directory and is suited to many mid-sized business environments, supporting up to 10 domains and up to 50 devices. List price for this edition is $3,995 USD.

The Platinum edition covers management needs of large-scale installations and expands support up to 50 domains and up to 250 devices. This edition includes SNMP alerting and a fully redundant, “high availability” option for mission-critical systems. List price for the Platinum edition is $9,995 USD.

Audinate is actively creating a distribution channel to sell Dante Domain Manager to end customers through authorized resellers. Interested resellers can get more information at www.audinate.com/ddmreseller

Audinate has received strong support from its manufacturer partners who are in the process of updating their firmware to version 4.0 in order to support Dante Domain Manager. Manufacturers who have declared their intentions to upgrade to the latest firmware include: Adam Hall, Allen & Heath, AMK Innovations, Amphenol, Ashly Audio, Attero Tech, Aviom, Bose, Clear-Com, Crestron, CTP Systems, d&b audiotechnik, Dan Dugan Sound Design, Digital Audio Labs, Direct Out, Extron, Focusrite, Hear Technologies, Klang Technologies, Linea Research, Mackie (LOUD), MC2, Mandozzi Elettronica, Music Group, Nixer, Powersoft, RDL, Renkus-Heinz, Shure, Stewart Audio, Studio Technologies, Symetrix, TASCAM, Visionary Solutions, Wohler, WorldCast, XTA, and Yamaha.

According to Dane Butcher, founder and CEO of Symetrix, Dante Domain Manager is a considerable value-add for any AV professional seeking to leverage IT-grade system administration functionality. “Dante Domain Manager, coupled with the strengthening of security and system performance, makes deploying Dante 4.0 firmware a quick and straight-forward decision,” he said.

"Dante Domain Manager provides easy management for large-scale sound systems, extending the scalability to countless numbers of existing Dante systems," said Yoshi Tsugawa, general manager of Yamaha Pro Audio Division. "One of the most significant contributions of Audinate is that they have brought all the benefits of IT to system integrators in the audio world."

Echoing the sentiment from manufacturers, Joe da Silva, director of product marketing for Extron Electronics, said “Dante Domain Manager used in conjunction with the Extron DMP 128 Plus audio DSP processors provides user authentication, security, and assessment capabilities all from an intuitive user interface. Dante Domain Manager will add flexibility and scalability for organizing and routing, visibility and answerability with its audit reporting and alerts, and a higher level of security and control with added layer of user rights, privileges, and role settings.”

Dante Domain Manager is currently being beta tested by several key customers worldwide, and the software is expected to be available in Q1 2018. Dante Domain Manager will be shown at the IBC show this week in Amsterdam in stand 8-A15, and more information can be found by visiting www.audinate.com/ddm.