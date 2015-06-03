Audinate to Showcase Dante Via Software at InfoComm

- Audinate will strive for a high profile at the upcoming InfoComm 2015 show in Orlando, where it will showcase its Dante Via software. In addition, Audinate will feature a #DanteEverywhere social media contest that will give attendees a chance to win an Apple Watch and other prizes by visiting Dante partner booths.
- On the show floor, Audinate will be demonstrating Dante Via, a new software application that extends audio networking to include USB, FireWire, and Thunderbolt-enabled audio devices, as well as any audio application. This software transforms computer audio interfaces and soundcards into networked devices that can connect with each other and with over 400 Dante-enabled products.
- In the demonstration, Dante Via will bridge multiple audio devices and applications directly to an audio network and to one another. Dante Via delivers efficient routing of computer-based audio, allowing a wealth of readily available applications and devices to be connected easily and inexpensively. Dante Via unlocks multiple new use cases, including easily extending sound to overflow rooms, isolating and playing application audio in public locations, and connecting local audio devices such as headphones to a Dante network to enable easy channel monitoring.
- Over 70 Dante OEMs will be exhibiting at InfoComm this year, and hundreds of Dante-enabled products will be on display. To showcase the breadth of the Dante ecosystem, Audinate is conducting a “Dante Everywhere” social media contest to win T-shirts, free Dante Via software licenses, and the grand prize of an Apple Watch. To participate, attendees just locate booths displaying “Dante Spoken Here” signs at the show and post pictures of these signs to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram with the hashtag #DanteEverywhere. Once a contestant posts five or more photos, he or she can visit the Audinate booth to get a free shirt and be entered into drawings for the other prizes. Contest details can be found at www.audinate.com/InfoCommContest.