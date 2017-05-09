Audinate to Offer Level 3 Certification Program During InfoComm

To help AV professionals develop the key skills needed to better understand best practices for installing Dante audio networks, Audinate is introducing its new advanced Level 3 Dante Certification Training program. The new training curriculum launched at the Dante AV Networking World event, will be held the day before the InfoComm 2017 exhibition on Tuesday June 13, 2017 at the Rosen Centre in Orlando.

The new in-depth Advanced Track will feature the following sessions:

Advanced Dante Networking (Dante Certification Level 3), a brand-new curriculum covering advanced networking concepts, mixed-use networks, networking best practices and troubleshooting techniques. This new Advanced Track is geared toward attendees that are already using Dante, and are looking more education in understanding and managing Dante-enable networked systems.

For attendees that are relatively new to Dante, and are looking for the basic foundation to get started, Audinate will also be offering a Dante Beginner Track featuring the following sessions:

Introduction to Dante (Dante Certification Level 1), a session covering audio networking fundamentals, basic networking concepts, creating a small-scale Dante network, and using Dante Controller and Dante Virtual Soundcard.

Intermediate Dante Concepts (Dante Certification Level 2), a session covering topics such as Dante redundancy, clocking, latency, and multicast.

Both tracks will include the following informative presentations on industry trends and initiatives: Audio Networking Trends and Research, presented by Roland Hemming, RH Consulting, and Dante Domain Manager and Sneak Peek from Dante Labs, presented by Aidan Williams, CTO of Audinate.

Exhibiting at the show will be more than 20 audio manufacturers who will be offering hands-on demonstrations of their Dante-enable products. “More than ever, our customers are looking for more education and tips about deploying Dante networks,” said Josh Rush, VP of marketing at Audinate. “What also makes this event so successful is the co-sponsors’ exhibit space, giving people quality time to learn more about their Dante solutions.”

The program runs from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm, and includes a hosted lunch and cocktail reception at the end of the day for all attendees. Seating is limited, so interested attendees are encouraged to register soon.