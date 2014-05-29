Audinate Dante HC

- Audinate continue its tradition of creating innovative and cutting-edge solutions continues, with the introduction of Dante HC, the industry’s highest-capacity networked audio solution for professional AV systems. Dante HC supports up to 512 x 512 redundant bi-directional uncompressed audio channels on a single Xilinx FPGA.
- Dante, created by Audinate, is the leading audio-over-IP networking solution. It offers virtually perfect synchronization, ultra-low deterministic latency and plug-and-play configuration management. Dante’s real-time streaming is suitable for live broadcast, commercial installation, live sound, public address, intercoms and transportation communications deployments. Dante is a complete commercially supported solution which is recognized to be easy to integrate, easy to install, and easy to use.
- Dante HC expands Audinate’s broad portfolio of audio networking choices, which OEMs may build upon, to create cost effective AV products. The Dante HC reference design is ideal for AV equipment products requiring high channel capacity, such as audio matrix routers, large format consoles, public address and evacuation systems and large scale DSPs.
- “Audinate is the only company that offers OEMs simple-to-deploy audio networking solutions to cover their complete product range, beginning from 2 x 2 channel Dante Ultimo chips, through mid-range Dante Brooklyn modules which operate up to 64 x 64 channels, to 128 x 128 channel Dante PCIe Cards”, said Gary Southwell, Audinate’s vice president of product management. “The launch of Dante HC, which quadruples the maximum channel count for a single device to 512 x 512 channels, enables our OEMs to design a new generation of highly scalable networked products.”
- Dante HC offers a wide selection of interface options including SPI, I2C, RS232 and configurable GPIO. A powerful onboard microprocessor allows local control and management without the need for any additional CPU. Dante HC benefits from the same advanced robust feature support that is included across Audinate’s portfolio of Dante-enabled solutions, as well as future support for the AES67 standard.