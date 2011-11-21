Primacoustic Introduces Black StratoTile

Vancouver, BC--Primacoustic has announced an addition to its line of acoustical ceiling treatments: the Black StratoTile.
- "Our original StratoTile product is white and although they are paintable, the process is time consuming," said Primacoustic product specialist, Jay Porter. "Many of our customers are installing these tiles in home theaters, studios and nightclubs and we've discovered a market demand for the tile in a basic black. It works for so many applications and it made sense for us to eliminate the extra painting step for our customers."
- Black StratoTiles are high-performance ceiling tiles featuring 3/4-inch thick (20mm) high-density 6 lb per cubic foot glass wool construction for maximum sound absorption and are encapsulated in fine micromesh with sealed edges to retain the minute glass fibers.
- Once in place, the black StratoTile works with the air space above the panel to absorb all frequencies down to 125Hz. This makes the black StratoTile ideal for installations such as nightclubs, where excessive reverberation and echo inside the room can severely interfere with the sound from a live band, DJ or PA system, according to the company.
- Designed to retrofit into existing T-Bar systems, the black StratoTile is available in both square 24" x 24" (60cm x 60cm) and rectangular 24" x 48" (60cm x 120cm) panel sizes. The black StratoTile has been fully tested to meet the stringent ASTM-E84 fire and smoke development requirements for Class-A designation and safe use anywhere.