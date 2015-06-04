Attero Tech Appoints New Rep Firms

Attero Tech has appointed Millar Electronics and C. L. Pugh & Associates as independent representative firms. Millar Electronics will represent the brand in Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi, while C.L. Pugh & Associates will cover the areas of Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia, and Western Pennsylvania.

C.L. Pugh & Associates staff.“Attero Tech’s innovative Dante endpoint and bridging products are the state-of-the-art in this product segment,” said Pete Petty, Millar Electronics sales manager. “Millar’s real value to our customers is to offer system solutions rather than ‘box sales’. Attero Tech’s AV products offer exceptional integration with the Symetrix line of Dante DSPs, and make it easy for system designers to stay Dante all the way to the edge of the network. By doing so, they can replace costly and interference-prone analog wiring with standard Cat-x cable—lowering the cost and complexity of any size installation”.

Millar Electronics was founded in 1924 as a multi-line independent manufacturer’s representative firm, specializing in the pro audio and AV integration industries.

“Millar Electronics is the right company to move the Attero Tech product line forward in the Southeast U.S.,” said Mike Sims, Attero Tech’s director of marketing and sales. “They are committed to great customer service, and have the technical depth to provide first class design and system setup support to their customer base. I’m looking forward to working with Pete and his team to bring Attero Tech solutions to even more AV installations.”

Bob Tevs, president of C. L. Pugh, said, “We’re excited to add Attero Tech’s innovative Dante endpoint and bridging products to the lineup of manufacturers we represent. These products really allow designs to take the audio interface to the edge of the network, and replace costly analog wiring with standard Cat-x cable. And, with Attero Tech’s close integration with Symetrix DSPs and Stewart Audio amplifiers, we have a much stronger solution sale.”

C.L. Pugh was founded in 1943 by Courtney Lee Pugh as a multi-line independent manufacturer’s representative firm, and focuses on emerging technologies in the audio, video, and lighting markets.