ATEN Introduces New 8x8 HDMI Matrix Switch

ATEN has revealed a new eight-port HDMI-based matrix switch capable of routing up to eight HDMI sources to a maximum of eight HDMI displays.
- The newest addition to ATEN's VanCryst line of professional AV solutions, VM0808H is ideal for multi-display video conferencing and other AV environments.
- As a matrix switch, the VM0808H allows eight HDMI source devices to cross connect to eight HDMI displays at the same time, while independently controlling the output in any array possible, giving users the ultimate flexibility and control in any multi-display HDMI installation. The matrix switch is fully HDMI- (3D, Deep Color) and HDCP-compatible, and supports long distance transmission up to 20 meters. With EDID (Extended Display Identification Data) expert technology built directly into the VM0808H, users are presented with a range of options to configure their video display for optimal quality.
- The VM0808H offers several convenient ways to access and control multiple source devices both locally and remotely. Locally, through the use of front panel LCD display and push buttons, IR remote control and serial controller; remotely, over the Internet with a browser-based Graphical User Interface.
- “Drawing from years of audio-visual technology from our KVM offerings, the VanCryst professional line of AV solutions is a natural extension of that expertise. We are pleased to introduce the new VM0808H which provides AV users and installers with an HDMI video switch that offers both flexibility and scalability," said Kevin Chen, president of ATEN International.
- The VM0808H can be used in a variety of applications such as video conferencing, home entertainment, medical/hospitals, education, restaurants/bars and digital signage installations. Within the video conferencing space, for example, the VM0808H is highly compatible and will effectively integrate with virtually any high-end video conferencing system. Additionally, with the built-in RS-232 interface, the VM0808H can support a range of control systems.