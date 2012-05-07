3D Comm Seminars at InfoComm

- The 3D Comm Seminars will be held on June 13-14 during the regular exhibition hours at InfoComm 2012, running from June 13-15, 2012 in the Las Vegas Convention Center, Rooms N231 & N233.
- Despite some recent hand-wringing about 3D in the consumer space, 3D is very alive and well in ProAV. There are a number of applications that have used 3D for years – and many more looking into 3D or expanding its use. 3D Comm provides a unique opportunity to learn specific or a broad array of 3D-related information from industry experts, who will be available to answer all questions and, in many cases, provide demos during the seminars. This is a not-to-be missed opportunity, if you think 3D is in your future.
- The 3D Comm Seminars will run outside the exhibition floor in a classroom setting. These fourteen 90-minute sessions, taught by Insight Media analysts as well as other leaders in the 3D industry, will focus on providing unbiased information on many aspects of the 3D ecosystem, helping attendees gain critical knowledge about technology, markets, applications and uses of 3D. Seminars will be offered in a range of levels and some will feature demonstrations of 3D technology. CTS credits are available for several of the seminars.
Each seminar is priced individually. InfoComm member price: $139; non-member price $179/seminar. Onsite member/non-member price $199/seminar.
For more information, including seminar abstracts, click here: http://www.compusystems.com/jsp/eventExplorer/EXPL/Explorer.jsp?cfg=INFOC12&display=y&conf=3D+Comm