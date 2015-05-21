Atlona Hires New Commercial Regional Sales Manager

- Atlona has hired Michael Cellura as a regional sales manager for its commercial team. Based in Austin, TX, he will be responsible for managing Atlona’s commercial sales representatives, direct dealers, and distribution partners in the Central region of the United States.
- “We are excited for Michael to join our team,” said Amelia Vrabel, Atlona’s national sales manager for the commercial market. “His experience in AV sales made him an ideal candidate for this position. As our company rapidly grows, we are continuing to bring in top talent.”
- Cellura comes to Atlona from Whitlock, an AV integration company, where he spent three years as an account executive. Prior to the account executive role, he spent twelve years as the regional sales manager for digital signage solutions for RMG Networks, a global visual solutions company.