Liberty AV Solutions teams up with Holland Electronics

- COLORADO SPRINGS, CO--The ever-growing catalog of products offered by Liberty AV Solutions now includes an array of selections from Holland Electronics LLC. A venerable manufacturer of components built for CATV, satellite TV, and the telco industry, Holland is a respected provider of SCTE compliant and MSO approved circuitry that is also known for its system design support.
- “With the addition of Holland products to our catalog, we have effectively become a one-stop source for everything our customers need from antenna to television,” Liberty AV president John Dace notes. “From splitters and diplexers to satellite connectivity, we have it all.”
- Central among the new Holland products now available from Liberty AV are passive and amplified splitters and diplexers built for head-end use in video systems of all description, including dish satellite systems. Holland’s MDU satellite multi-switch expanders now appear among the pages of the Liberty AV catalog as well. The devices are easy to install and designed to facilitate high-performance satellite distribution.
- For those seeking to bring XM and SIRIUS radio to fixed applications, Holland additionally offers an approved series of components that let satellite radio share existing cable, and split to multiple locations with RG6 cable and connectors. All of these products are ideally suited for commercial and MDU installs as well.