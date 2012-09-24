SVSi Reveals ATR201 Audio Over IP Solution

SVSi has revealed the ATR201 Audio Transceiver, an audio-over-IP solution that both sends and receives two-channel audio over IP.
- Designed for point-to-point or point-to-multi-point audio delivery, the ATR201 provides audio matrix switching and distribution using the same control options as SVSi's Networked AV video switching and distribution solution.
- Simply connect a balanced or unbalanced audio input into the IN port and it's converted to IP packets that are switchable and routable just like data or voice. The balanced audio output receives an audio-over-IP stream and decodes to analog while preserving audio fidelity.
- "The new Audio Transceiver represents another Networked AV product from SVSi giving AV integrators the ability to easily distribute audio over existing LAN and WAN networks," said Andy Whitehead, president of SVSi. "The flexibility and scalability of this product provides a solution that can be designed into small, medium, and large configurations with the simplicity of just plugging in a network cable."
- With two auto-sensing gigabit Ethernet ports, units can be stacked to deliver low-latency multi-channel audio over a house network or a physically separate network. One Ethernet port is POE for use with a POE switch, eliminating the need for an external power supply. An audio matrix with any number of inputs and outputs can be constructed with the ATR201. Since control is the same as for voLANte's video matrix, video and audio matrices can be combined and routed using the same controller for the ultimate in digital media distribution.