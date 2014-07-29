As Screen Innovations Grows, So Does Its HQ

Screen Innovations is set to move its headquarters to a new 73,000 square foot facility that triples the size of its current location. The screen manufacturer will stay in Austin, TX in its August 15th move.
- Since Screen Innovations was founded in 2007, the company claims to have experienced an annual compound growth of more than 40%. It seems moving to a larger facility was the only logical next step.
- The new building will be home to research and development, manufacturing, sales and marketing, and warehouse operations as well as a new state-of-the-art training center. It can also be expanded to over 100,000 square feet to accommodate future growth.