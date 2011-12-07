Sound Devices Introduces Mix Assist

Sound Devices has introduced Mix Assist, a new feature for its 788T Multi-Track Digital Audio Recorder. This new feature is available as a no-charge firmware update to all new and existing 788T customers.

Sound Devices 788T is a powerful, eight-input, 12-track digital audio recorder designed for sound engineers mixing on location for films, documentaries, episodic television and reality TV. As these applications are commonly dialogue-heavy and unscripted, the new Mix Assist turns down unused microphones while instantly activating only the microphones that are in use, making it easier to get clean dialogue recordings. Mix Assist activates only one microphone per sound source, attenuating unused microphones by 15 dB.

“Mix Assist listens for the background noise level and adapts its algorithm as background noise levels change,” says Matt Anderson, co-founder and director of engineering for Sound Devices. “This feature is especially helpful for 788T users doing fast-paced, dialogue-driven productions that need to get clean dialogue recordings. We look forward to showcasing Mix Assist at AES to our professional audio customers.”

The Sound Devices 788T Multi-Track Digital Audio Recorder boasts eight full-featured inputs that ensure audio quality, accept either microphone or line-level signals, provide 48-V phantom power for condenser microphones, offer peak limiters for microphone inputs and feature fully adjustable high-pass filters. The 788T is versatile and designed to withstand the physical and environmental extremes of field production. The front panel is gasketed for water resistance.