Vaddio, Sonic Foundry Partner for Educational Technologies

Vaddio has announced a commitment to bring educational technologies into every classroom via a new partnership with Sonic Foundry, Inc.

“Though we’re not yet at the point where the smart classroom is a ubiquitous and workable concept, we’re getting there, and partnerships that combine expertise help us get there faster. Two premium solution providers like Sonic Foundry and Vaddio, getting together to address how to reach many classrooms with video capture technology and beginning to address the economics of outfitting classrooms with affordable gear, is a win-win,” said Alan Greenberg, senior analyst and partner, Wainhouse Research. “We’ll be looking to see how this partnership evolves over time.”

For more information or details please contact Kelly Perkins at (763) 971-4400 or by email atkperkins@vaddio.com.

In addition, Vaddio has begun donating all remaining furniture to K-12 and higher education facilities. Shipping will not be included, and there is a limit two pieces of furniture per campus location. Items are available while supplies last.