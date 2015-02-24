Anew C.T. Selected as dnp Rep of the Year

Anew Communications Technology (Anew C.T.) was recently selected by dnp North America as the commercial rep of the year.
- "Anew C.T. has done an incredible job of building the Western territory, totaling 13 states," said Jesse Walsh of dnp North America. "This recognition is not only about sales volume, but about developing sustainable partnerships. Last year Anew C.T. hosted eight road shows throughout the regions that were incredibly successful. We're looking forward to another banner year, as it has plans to increase the scope of these events in 2015."
- Anew C.T. is an outsourced independent sales representative firm with long-standing relationships with commercial AV integrators and design consultants. Founded in 1999 to help AV manufacturers increase sales in this sector, Anew C.T. has received dozens of awards for exceeding manufacturers' sales expectations. With eight employees, Anew C.T.'s sales force covers 13 Western states with regional offices located in strategic metropolitan markets.