Da-Lite Polacoat 16:10 Projection Screens

Da-Lite Screen Company has expanded its Polacoat Da-Plex and Da-Glas screen lines to include 16:10 format sizes.
- In response to the increased popularity of Wide Format PC’s and laptops that are now on the market, 16:10 format is rapidly becoming the standard for the computer industry. For this reason, projector manufacturers have developed projector models with resolutions of 1280x800 and 1920x1200, which are in the 16:10 Wide Format aspect ratio.
- Da-Lite’s Polacoat rear projection screens consist of an extremely fine, precisely applied optical coating on an acrylic or glass substrate. These optical coatings are designed to provide the highest resolution and most accurate color fidelity. Diffusion coatings are available for all types of applications with any size screen and a wide range of viewing angles.
- Polacoat rear projection screens are the latest addition to Da-Lite’s range of 16:10 Wide Format screen models which also include electric, manual, fixed frame and Fast-Fold portable projection screens.