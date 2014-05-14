Analog Way Full 4K Resolution on the LiveCore Series

Analog Way offers full 4K resolution on the LiveCore series of Premium AV Switchers. An Ascender 48-4K will be shown in Analog Way’s booth #C7125 during InfoComm 2014, on June 18-20 in Las Vegas, USA.
Ascender 48-4K
As technology continues to evolve, Analog Way brings an addition to the LiveCore series of AV processors with new connectors: HDMI 1.4b and DVI 4K. Three HDMI 4K inputs and 2 x DVI 4K outputs will be available on the SmartMatriX Ultra, Ascender 32 and Ascender 48. The NeXtage 16 will come with 2 x HDMI 4K inputs and 1 x DVI 4K output.
Several frame rates are available as 4K/30P 4:4:4, 4K/60P 4:2:0 or 4K/60P 4:4:4 according to the reference. The LiveCore series supports 3840x2160 (UHD) and 4096x2160 resolutions (native resolution for DCI-compliant 4K). The option will be available for systems already in the field.
- The processing capabilities of the LiveCore series allow managing different 4K display combinations without losing the use of true seamless layers. The LiveCore™ series offers the ability to switch a 4K native background or 4K layers. Advanced layer management ensures flexibility: when one output is disabled, its layers can be added to another output, resulting in up to 12 true seamless layers per output in 2K, or 6 layers in 4K.
Thanks to the LiveCore Output Expander which adds up to 4 outputs to 12x4+1 LiveCore models, the features are amplified and offer other combinations around 4K resolution for input and output. Custom Monitoring will allow personalization of the Preview/Monitoring output with the ability to display all sources in 4K.
The Ascender 48-4K unit at InfoComm 2014 will be controlled through the Web RCS, a user-friendly user interface enabling operators to prepare a high resolution show and control it live.