L-Acoustics Presents Special KARA-SB18 Events in NYC

New York, NY--L-ACOUSTICS is sonically ringing in the New Year with two days of exclusive presentations and demos at New World Stages in Manhattan's Theatre District on January 18 and 19. In particular, the loudspeaker manufacturer will be showcasing its new SB18 subwoofer extension enclosure and much-anticipated KARA modular line source system, A/B-ing it in comparative listening tests against its venerable predecessor, dV-DOSC.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for our rental network and system integrators on the East Coast to personally experience the significant improvement that KARA represents over dV-DOSC, which has been a staple favorite of many production companies for more than ten years," says L-ACOUSTICS regional sales manager Paul Shiner. "To best accommodate our customers' busy schedules, we're offering two daily sessions--one starting at 9:00 a.m. and the other at 2:00 p.m.--on both Tuesday and Wednesday."

In addition to putting KARA and SB18 through their paces, L-ACOUSTICS will be demonstrating its smaller yet equally impressive KIVA System, as well as the company's 8XT, 12XT and 115XT HiQ coaxial products.

L-ACOUSTICS also announces two similar international events. The first will be conducted by SSE Audio Group at its shop in Redditch, England, on Wednesday, January 26 from noon to 4:00 p.m., while the second will be held at L-ACOUSTICS' headquarters in Marcoussis, France, on Tuesday, March 8. All demo events will be conducted in English.