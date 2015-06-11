Analog Way Continues Expanding American Subsidiary Operations

Analog Way has expanded its U.S. sales team with the appointment of Dan Benjamin, Sean O’Reilly and Brian Smith as regional sales managers. The manufacturer of presentation switchers and image converters has also bolstered its customer support department with the hire of Brian Macauto as technology instructor.

Analog Way’s team expansion began several months ago with Jay Gonzalez named new VP Americas. All new hires aim at positioning the American subsidiary for growth and enhanced customer service and support.

Dan Benjamin, appointed regional sales manager for Canada and Northwest territories, has been charged to develop sales business through a network of new and existing partners. Benjamin brings with him over 15 years of experience in the AV industry, including time with TV One and Digital Projection.

Sean O’Reilly, appointed Midwest regional sales manager, will be responsible for sales and new business development in the heartland states. O’Reilly has been active in the AV and broadcast industries throughout his professional career, including 26 years spent with Sony Corporation.

Brian Smith, appointed Southeast regional sales manager, has over 16 years of experience in the pro AV sector. Smith brings with him the rare balance of strong technical knowledge and exceptional sales skills. He will be responsible to strengthen and expand business in the Southeast region.

Brian Macauto was recruited to fill the newly created position of technology instructor. In his new role, Macauto will provide technical support assistance and full-time training to Analog Way’s customers across the nation. Over the past years, having worked for Alcorn McBride, Christie/Vista Systems, and Magenta Research, Macauto has established himself as a highly-talented technical expert in the AV industry.

Jay Gonzalez, Analog Way’s VP of Americas, commented: “We’re delighted to have Benjamin, Smith, O’Reilly and Macauto join us as we continue to build a world class team. Their expertise will undoubtedly enable us to further grow the business and to better support our customer base.”