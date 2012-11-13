DSE Presents Four-Part DOOH Networks Seminar Program

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) will present an all new comprehensive four-part DOOH Networks Seminar Program that will focus on issues vital to profitability.

The DOOH Networks Seminar Program, to be presented in Las Vegas February 27-28, 2013, is part of DSE’s eight-track Educational Conference and is designed specifically for DOOH network operators of revenue generating systems, as well as digital signage (DS) and end-user managers and administrators of premise-owned systems intended to generate advertising revenue. This educational track is intended to provide a hard look at issues critical to management success.

Topics to be covered include:

Building More Profitable Networks

How to Increase Sales & Product Awareness to Generate Profit

How to Get Noticed & Validate Value for Advertisers

An Advertising Agency Perspective on Digital Place-Based Networks

Attendees will have the benefit of hearing directly from successful network operators who, based on experience, will share factual and anecdotal experiences that will help illuminate business solutions. Each session will be led by professionals from a variety of disciplines within DOOH Networks and advertising agency professionals, as well as knowledgeable industry consultants and technology providers.

Richard Lebovitz, educational director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE, said, “The DOOH Networks Track will be informative and thought-provoking, challenging attendees to re-evaluate their approach to doing business to ensure that their ‘take-aways’ have immediate value.”