Almo's E4 Philadelphia Expo

- Almo Professional A/V today announced registration is open for its E4 Philadelphia Expo, a “bonus” event that is part of the distributor’s popular traveling E4 AV Tour. Taking place on August 15 at the Valley Forge Casino & Resort at the Radisson in King of Prussia, Penn., the E4 Philadelphia Expo gives attendees access to new products — many of which unveiled last month at InfoComm — from 35 of the industry’s top manufacturers. The free event will also include interactive product workshops, lunchtime roundtable discussions with industry experts, $5,000 in prizes, and endless opportunities for networking.
- “If you weren’t able to make it to InfoComm, or if you attended and weren’t able to see everything on your agenda, then the E4 Philadelphia Expo is a way to catch up in relaxed, inviting environment,” explained Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing for Almo Professional A/V. “This event gives our local-area partners uninterrupted time with the AV industry’s top manufacturers, including our newest distribution partners, Listen Technologies and SecurityTronix. Attendees will also have access to our Business Development Managers and new Content Creation Services group to discuss how to expand their projects and increase revenue.”
- Additionally, the Chief and Da-Lite AV Roadshow will be co-locating with E4 Philly Expo. The truck will showcase Chief’s video wall, menu board and monitor mounts. Da-Lite’s dry erase projection screen, ViewShare and multi-media lectern will also be on display. Now in its fifth year, the E4 tour continues to evolve to meet the changing needs of AV resellers, integrators and consultants. Credited as the industry’s most specialized one-day dealer event, E4 has traveled to countless cities around the country to serve the product, technical and business training needs of thousands of resellers and installers while creating a forum for professional networking.
- The full tour continues in the fall with stops in Boston on October 3 and Washington, D.C. on October 17.
- Some of the highlighted products being shown on the E4 Philadelphia Expo floor include:
- AMX DVX-2110. A new lower-priced option for conference rooms that require fewer AV inputs/outputs while retaining all the key Enova features.
- Barco ClickShare CSM. A smaller, entry-level version ClickShare for meeting rooms.
- BrightSign 4K Resolution Media Player. A 4K experience with 3840x2160 video at 60 frames per second via HDMI 2.0.
- C2G Rapid Run Optical, a modular cabling system.
- Canon REALiS WUX400ST Projector. Offers WUXGA resolution, 56:1 short throw ratio and extreme lens shift.
- Elo Ultra-Thin 32-Inch PCAP Touchscreen. Provides drift-free touch response in a slim, integrated design.
- NEC NP-PX602WL. A new lampless projector using laser-phosphor technology for up to 20,000 hours of usage in 24x7 installation applications.
- Panasonic PT-RZ670U. A laser light source 1-chip DLP projector with 6,500 lm of brightness.
- Samsung QMD Series. A new lineup of 4K UHD commercial displays that are a step up from HD. The QMD series is ideal for high-end retail, hospitality or public spaces where making a visual impact is critical.
- Securitytronix HD-COAXINATOR. Allows for stress-free high definition surveillance without IP wiring or the complexity of setting up a network.
- Sharp AQUOS Board 2. Four new displays (two 70-inch and two 60-inch) designed for communication in a wide range of environments.
- Sharp AQUOS Q+ with Quattron and Revelation Technologies. Delivers 10 million more subpixels than Full 1080p HD TVs and includes a built-in upscaler. These displays play 4K content at about half the cost of an actual UHD 4K TV.
- TrippLite SRCOOL12K. Adds remote SNMP monitoring and management capabilities to the current portable air conditioning units to remotely adjust fan speed, cooling temperatures and dehumidification modes.
- The E4 Philadelphia Expo, 2014 will take place on August 15, 2014 from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Valley Forge Casino & Resort at the Radisson in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. It is an entirely free event, including parking, for Almo Pro A/V’s reseller, integrator and consultant partners. To register, go to www.e4avtour.com.
