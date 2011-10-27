Almo Offers House of Worship Webinar

Almo Pro AV presents a new webinar by Bill Ewards, senior business development manager, Panasonic Solutions Company.

This webinar provides an up to date look into the growing and diverse video needs of the House of Worship (HOW) market. The emphasis will focus on the large and mega-church's most asked questions and the various video system orientated solutions.

The Panasonic Solutions Company (PSC) provides total system solutions for the HOW market, that include the new cost effective HD/SD switchable cameras, switchers, monitors, plasma /LCD displays, DLP/LCD projectors. Integrators can offer a complete solution for the HOW customer's IMAG, production, digital signage, and multisite location video needs.

This Panasonic Solutions Company Pro AV Webinar will review other topics and solution to include:

· Selecting the proper projector

· The church's move to High Definition

· Video workflow and related PSC / Partnered manufactures for HOW

· Multi-site Church video distribution

· Video Production

