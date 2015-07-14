Almo Releases Public Sector Resource Guide for Download

AV integrators can download the Almo 2015 Public Sector Resource Guide for information on trends, products, and details about the best ways for pro AV integrators and resellers to profit in public sector vertical markets.
- The Public Sector Resource Guide covers military, education, churches, healthcare, and federal and state government opportunities for digital messaging, projectors, content creation, ADA compliance, display mounts, assistive listening, video walls, installation services, collaboration, and audio solutions.
Download the guide at http://www.almoproav.com/buyingguides