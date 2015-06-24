Almo Professional A/V to Host E4 ‘Bonus’ Expo

- Almo Professional A/V will host a “bonus” version of its award-winning E4 AV Tour in Baltimore on Friday, July 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Hunt Valley Inn Wyndam Grand.
- In addition to featuring products that debuted on the InfoComm show floor last week, the Expo will include a CTS-certified course led by industry veteran and past president of InfoComm International, Tom Stimson, about transitioning from selling deliverables to selling outcomes.
- “Once again, our ‘bonus’ E4 Expo is a timely and important event for local resellers and integrators regardless of whether or not they had the opportunity to step onto the InfoComm show floor last week,” said Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing for Almo Professional A/V. “Our attendees will have the opportunity to see some of the most exciting products from InfoComm in a much smaller venue, which helps facilitate in-depth discussions and product demos. This is also the first E4 Expo to include an educational opportunity, so our partners can continue learning and earning InfoComm renewal units during the summer.”
- The educational session, “Transitioning from Selling Deliverables to Selling Outcomes” is sponsored by Epson and worth one CTS Renewal Unit. The course, delivered by Tom Stimson, MBA, CTS, will teach attendees how more emphasis needs to be placed on the differences in selling transactions versus selling outcome-based services. He’ll explore the importance of getting in front of the RFP, reasons that service is the best engagement point for new customers, the things every service pricing model needs, and things that integration sales reps need to add to their toolboxes.
- E4 Baltimore Expo exhibitors include ADTI, AMX, Aten, Barco, BrightSign, BWG, Canon, Chief, ClearOne, Comprehensive Cable, Da-Lite, Elo, Epson, Furman, Harman, Hitachi, Kramer, LG, Listen Technologies, NEC, Panasonic, Peerless-AV, Planar, Premier Mounts, QSC, Samsung, SecurityTronix, Sharp, TouchSystems, Tripp Lite, Tightrope, and ZeeVee.