Almo Professional A/V Hires New Business Development Manager

- Almo Professional A/V has added Eric Olson as the newest member of its team of business development managers (BDMs). Olson is responsible for providing technical, product, sales, and design support for multiple manufacturer lines including Barco, AMX, LG, Kramer, TrippLite, ZeeVee, and Furman. He is currently stationed in Almo’s Long Island, NY office.
- “Eric offers the complete package of professional attributes that make him a great fit as a BDM for Almo Pro A/V—deep knowledge of wireless networking, previous experience with control systems, an extensive technical background, and the exceptional ability to interact on a personal level,” said Brian Rhatigan, director of business development for Almo Professional A/V. “Eric is already up and running in this new role and will be available in the Almo booth for meetings and discussion this month at InfoComm.”
- Olson brings a diverse background to Almo Pro A/V with specialization in product lifecycle management, sales engineering, and customer relationship management. Prior to Almo, Olson was a technical product manager for HD Communications Corporation. He also held positions at NXCONN Wireless as a technical services manager and a field engineer. Before that, he was a biomedical field engineer for GE Electric, GE Healthcare.
- Olson graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree from State University of New York at Albany. He also completed coursework in biomedical sciences for the New York Institute graduate program. He has a multitude of sales, systems engineer, installer, network designer, programmer, and integrator certifications/designations.