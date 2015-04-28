Almo Professional A/V E4 Event to Feature New Da-Lite Screen

Almo Professional A/V today announced that Da-Lite’s Parallax 0.8 Ambient Light Rejecting Technology will be featured this week on the E4 AV Tour, coming to Los Angeles on April 21.

“E4 exhibitors frequently choose our show to feature new products because they know those products will be exposed to the region’s top Pro AV integrators, resellers and consultants,” said Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing for Almo Professional A/V. “The theme for the E4 spring tour is ‘Fully Charged’ and the Parallax screen does just that — it is designed to energize an install with a larger-than-life image and this will be shown in action on our exhibitor floor.”

“Parallax is ideal for the Pro AV market because it overcomes a major challenge – ambient light,” said Melissa Rone, senior marketing manager, Da-Lite. “The dark surface mimics the look of a flat panel, but without the glare. Additionally, it can be much larger and easier to handle as it ships unassembled up to 120-inches diagonally. We are excited that Parallax can be a part of Almo’s E4 show in Los Angeles because of the volume of attendees, and it is great to build the excitement for this new technology before InfoComm.”

Parallax 0.8 is an ambient light rejecting technology worthy of pro AV applications. It features an advanced optical lens system that mimics the look of a television when it is on and off but without the glare from windows or lighting fixtures. Parallax is made up of multiple layers to achieve its light blocking properties and superior viewing angles. Special film layers block and absorb ambient light and improve contrast. A diffuser layer works to maximize half-gain angles up to +/- 85 degrees while a black layer helps with contrast and color reproduction. A protective low-gloss top coating provides protection and reduces glare. The fixed frame screen is a flexible surface with an easy-to-assemble frame.

E4 Southern California Details

E4 Southern California is taking place on April 21 at the Sheraton Gateway Los Angeles Hotel in Los Angeles, CA from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It is a complimentary event, including parking, for Almo Pro A/V’s reseller, integrator and consultant partners. To register, go to www.e4avtour.com.



About the E4 AV Tour

Now in its sixth year, the E4 tour has traveled to cities around the country to provide product, technical and business training needs to thousands of resellers and installers while creating the ideal forum for professional networking. Named the industry’s best one-day distributor event, the E4 program fuels up AV professionals by offering a full day of educational sessions worth InfoComm Renewal Units, as well as exclusive access to the newest high energy AV products and services.

