Rush Health Chooses athenahealth's Cloud-Based Services

- athenahealth, Inc., a provider of cloud-based services for electronic health record (EHR), practice management, and care coordination, today announced that Rush Health, a clinically integrated network of physicians and hospitals, has endorsed athenahealth's EHR and practice management services for its more than 300 affiliated private physician members.
- Selected as one of the leading solutions after a year-long review process involving multiple vendors, athenahealth will help Rush Health support its participating physicians and hospitals in delivering high quality, efficient health care services covering the spectrum of patient care from wellness, prevention and health promotion, to disease management and complex care management.
- "We believe the EHR and practice management services from athenahealth will support our goals for true clinical integration, and make things like physicians' transition to ICD-10 and compliance with Meaningful Use simple for our affiliate network," said Brent Estes, president and CEO, Rush Health. "When it comes to Health Information Technology (HIT), a one size fits all approach isn't feasible. athenahealth provides a very nimble, highly renowned set of cloud-based services that our affiliate physicians can operate within and connect with the rest of the Rush Health physician and hospital members. We're providing our physicians with options that we believe to be the best in HIT services so they can focus on care delivery in a truly integrated and innovative environment."
- athenaClinicals, recognized by KLAS as the most usable ambulatory electronic medical record, and athenaCollector, athenahealth's practice management service that is proven to increase speed and ease of medical claims processing and collection, will become available to all Rush Health private physician members. Today, athenaCollector is used to process more than $11 billion in client collections per year. On average, practices using athenaCollector see a 29 percent reduction in their days in accounts receivable and an 8 percent increase in collections.
- "Physician practices and health care enterprises of all sizes, including leaders such as Rush Health, are realizing the value of service-backed, highly nimble, cloud-based solutions that don't require upfront capital, have a very short onramp to get up and running, and are always improving based on knowledge learned across the network," said Jonathan Bush, CEO, president and chairman of the board of directors, athenahealth. "We're thrilled to be able to partner with Rush Health, a frontrunner in care delivery and in leveraging innovation to achieve clinical integration, data sharing, and a level of multi-system care coordination that in every care environment should become standard."