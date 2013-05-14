Hall Research Audio Extractor with EDID Management

The What: Hall Research has released the Model EMX-HD-AUD Audio Extractor for HDMI with EDID management, cable equalization, audio and video status indication, and USB port for connection to a PC.

The What Else: This device can be used to extract digital and analog audio from HDMI, extend HDMI cable length, pass-thru or learn EDID from any display, and re-clock both TMDS video and DDC data. The EMX-HD-AUD resolves system level HDMI signal-chain issues by acting as an intermediary allowing incompatible components to function properly. The EMX-HD-AUD can also diagnose and analyze HDMI problems. Multi-color LED's on the unit indicate EDID routing and provide real-time indication of the HDMI video and audio types. The audio outputs include both analog and multi-channel digital TOSLINK. Each of the audio outputs can be independently muted, including the audio in the HDMI output. The EMX-HD-AUD is HDMI 1.3 and 1.4 (deep-color and 3D) compatible, and automatically compensates for the signal degradation caused by long video cable runs of up to 50 ft (15 m) on its input and can drive HDMI cables on its output to 30 ft (10 m).