Interactive Digital Signage and the Growth of the Market

Interactivity has been the buzz in digital signage for a while, so why is there not more of it out there in the real world? It’s out there– but we’re living in an odd world where 1) there is still a lack of understanding in the market about what touch technologies are required to interactive, and 2) digital signage now must compete with that other, hyper-interactive technology– the smartphone in most everyone’s hands.

Even as the larger ad/marketing world heads, guns blazing, down new paths like new-gen QR codes and designing content that is mobile-friendly so the use of the digital display doesn't stop and the physical display, we still need to get back to basics in interactive digital signage. Interactive on the big screen is a different ball game than the thousands of apps being pushed on the smartphone user. Interactive digital signage is about the provider controlling the experience, not the consumer. But you need to understand the technical dynamics of new interactive and touch screen technology.

The essentials of interactive digital signage will be the topic, for a December 12th Webinar, “The Magic Touch– Bringing Digital Signage to Life with New Technologies.” You can register to attend (free of charge) at:

http://engage.vevent.com/index.jsp?eid=1681&seid=97