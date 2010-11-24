Pelican Products Named To LA Business Journal's Fastest Growing Private Company List

- Torrance, CA--The Los Angeles Business Journal has named Pelican Products to its list of Los Angeles County’s Fastest Growing Private Companies.
- Ranking #25 in Los Angeles County overall and second in the $100+ Million revenue category, Pelican was recently featured in California Congresswoman Jane Harman’s “State of the Region” speech as a shining example of how manufacturing is alive and well in California.
- The award honors companies that have been headquartered in Los Angeles County and established before January 1, 2007. They must be privately-owned and cannot be a subsidiary of another company. Companies must have at least $5 million in revenue for 2009 and are ranked by revenue growth from 2007-2009.
- “We are honored to receive this recognition from such a well-respected publication,” said Lyndon Faulkner, president and CEO. “This award validates our efforts and spurs us on to continue to create and manufacture the toughest and most reliable products around.”
Topics