Pelican Products Named To LA Business Journal's Fastest Growing Private Company List

  • Torrance, CA--The Los Angeles Business Journal has named Pelican Products to its list of Los Angeles County’s Fastest Growing Private Companies.
  • Ranking #25 in Los Angeles County overall and second in the $100+ Million revenue category, Pelican was recently featured in California Congresswoman Jane Harman’s “State of the Region” speech as a shining example of how manufacturing is alive and well in California.
  • The award honors companies that have been headquartered in Los Angeles County and established before January 1, 2007. They must be privately-owned and cannot be a subsidiary of another company. Companies must have at least $5 million in revenue for 2009 and are ranked by revenue growth from 2007-2009.
  • “We are honored to receive this recognition from such a well-respected publication,” said Lyndon Faulkner, president and CEO. “This award validates our efforts and spurs us on to continue to create and manufacture the toughest and most reliable products around.”