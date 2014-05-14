Almo Adds Barco Video Wall Products

- Almo Professional A/V has expanded its distribution partnership with Barco to include its Near Seamless LCD panels and mounting solutions for video walls, as well as its pre-configured display wall controllers with management software. Barco will showcase some of these newly available products, along with its OBLX freestanding video wall, which recently won the 'Red Dot: Best of the Best' distinction, in the Almo Pro A/V booth (C5830) next month at InfoComm 2014.
- "By carrying a broader range of Barco's solutions from its Corporate AV and now Industry & Government product lines, we are able to provide rapid order fulfillment on these products, along with extensive technical expertise to help our partners choose the right Barco products for their AV projects," explained Almo Professional A/V business development manager Jamie Finnegan. "At the same time, Almo offers many other products that complement Barco's to help create and support video display wall solutions, corporate offices and other applications. We look forward to sharing more information about our expanded Barco offering during InfoComm."
- "Our intent in expanding our contract with Almo Pro A/V is to better support customers with accessibility to a broader mix of Barco products, including corporate AV projectors, ClickShare, and now video display wall products, through a single source to support all AV product needs," explained Hans Dekeyser, vice president of sales for Barco North America, Industry & Government division.
- Since June 2013, Almo has carried the Barco Corporate AV product line, which includes ClickShare Wireless Presentation System and the Present Series DLP projectors.
- As part of the new distribution agreement, Almo now offers its partners Barco's Industry & Government products including, Near Seamless LCD Video Walls, preconfigured Transform ECU Video Wall Processors and OBLX and OBPX freestanding video walls.