Crestron Unveils Native Support of MICROS OPERA PMS

- Crestron has unveiled its native support of MICROS OPERA, a property management system (PMS) platform.
- MICROS OPERA now communicates directly with Crestron Fusion Enterprise Building Management software to offer integrated room preparation upon guest check-in or check-out. Crestron Fusion software enables organizations to monitor and manage AV equipment, BMS, room scheduling, lighting, shades, climate, and energy consumption from a single platform.
- The hotel can control any aspect of a guest room with Crestron hardware when guests are checked in and out of a room with the integration of Crestron Fusion software with the MICROS OPERA PMS platform. This can mean turning on the TV and lights, opening the shades, and setting the thermostat to a comfortable level.
- The preset does all the work for the guests so they can relax when they arrive. When a guest checks out, the hotel can turn the lights off, turn the TV off, close the shades, and set the thermostat to a desired level for maximum energy savings. The native communication between Crestron and MICROS OPERA increases productivity and reduces operational costs.
- “We asked Crestron to connect its control platform with the MICROS OPERA PMS system to allow management to adjust room temperature and lighting levels to our guest’s preferences upon check-in,” said director of IT, The Mark Hotel, Retesh Sinha. “The Crestron interface even allows us to welcome our guests by opening the motorized shades and turning the TV on as they enter their room. Our guests enjoy a welcoming experience with these added touches of control, automation, and customization. It distinguishes our property from other hotels and keeps our customers coming back.”
- The Mark Hotel and The Refinery Hotel, both located in New York City, have successfully deployed the Crestron Fusion software with MICROS OPERA support.
- Hotel properties are teaming up with Crestron to enable guests to control everything in their room from one remote. Hotel guests can control temperature, lighting, shades, music, and televisions, as well as access the concierge and other services, from an easy to use Crestron handheld remote, in-wall touch screen, keypad, on-screen television menus, or even their personal mobile devices. Control and integration with MICROS allows for endless opportunities for hotels to create an improved and customized experience for their guests, while maximizing the energy savings for the property.
- Using Crestron Fusion Enterprise Management Software, hotel management can monitor and control AV, lighting, and environmental systems, manage sustainable energy sources, and schedule rooms and resources on the network. The software collects, displays, and reports real-time information and historical trends so facility managers can make data-driven decisions about purchasing, scheduling, and staffing.
- “It has been a pleasure working with MICROS to deliver an interface which allows fluent integration with its powerful property management system,” said director of business development, Crestron, Steve Samson. “Our integration with MICROS OPERA brings all systems and technology together on one platform to provide a simple and seamless integrated solution to our mutual customer, the hotel. Hotels can now take advantage of endless scenarios to create an improved and customized experience for their guests and maximize the energy savings for their property.”
- The Crestron MICROS OPERA interface is now available.