MultiTouch and University of Southern California Unveil Interactive Touch Display

MultiTouch and the University of Southern California, USC, School of Cinematic Arts, SCA, have unveiled a university interactive touch display installation.
- The installation covers six alcoves in the lobby of the new SCA Interactive Media Building. It is comprised of 18x MultiTaction 55 inch Ultra-Thin Bezel that displays and creates a visual and interactive experience for visitors.
- The unveiling also featured a panel discussion by George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, and Microsoft’s Don Mattrick on the future of entertainment.
- The USC School of Cinematic Arts installation runs six different interactive applications showcasing projects from its students. MultiTouch installations include the use of IR pens for annotation, email integration for users to provide feedback to the students, and MultiTaction Codice technology, which identifies the annotators interacting with the displays.
- “At the USC School of Cinematic Arts we are keenly aware that we are preparing the young women and men who will be the future innovators of our industry, and part of that preparation is making sure they have access to the best technology available,” said USC dean Elizabeth M. Daley. “MultiTouch’s technology allows our students to fully realize their creative vision, especially with regard to interactive features. We couldn’t be more pleased to have MultiTouch as an educational partner.”
- “MultiTouch is excited to be part of this magnificent installation,” said general manager, MultiTouch, Timo Korpela. “We continue to demonstrate that MultiTaction displays are the most sophisticated and versatile interactive system in the market. The USC School of Cinematic Arts wonderfully leverages all the latest and greatest features that we have implemented in this system, including user identification, annotation and full Internet and social media connectivity.”
- The MultiTouch displays are both a showcase of students' work as well as a place for students to develop new interactive software and entertainment. Though the displays are installed in the lobby of the new Interactive Media Building, the space also serves as a classroom and laboratory for teaching and experimenting with the latest display technology.
- SCA faculty and students have adapted research projects to use the capabilities of the MultiTouch technology. Some of the applications configured for MultiTouch include an art piece by associate research professor Perry Hoberman, an interactive time-lapse project on the construction of the building by Andreas Kratky, and the "PUCK" project by Jen Stein, which shows users their resource usage in the building.
- MultiTouch showcased its MultiTaction displays, and turn-key interactive systems at InfoComm 2013. The same displays and applications used at the USC School of Cinematic Arts were available for live demonstrations along with other MultiTouch proprietary leading-edge interactive technologies including Enriched Reality, which allows MultiTaction displays to react to the presence of real life objects.