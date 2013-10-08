Air Force Museum Theatre Flies in 3D with Severtson Screens

Severtson Corporation, a global leader in innovative and quality projection screens, revealed that the Air Force Museum Theatre located inside the National Museum of the United States Air Force at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, has installed a 60-foot x 80-foot SēVision 3D GX projection screen in its recently renovated 400-seat theater.
- The installation was part of an overall $800,000 audio and video digital conversion project.
- “As a U.S. company we are proud that the Air Force Museum Theatre chose our SeVision 3D GX projection screen for use in its renovated theater,” said Kirk Severtson, Severtson Corp. COO. “The screen has a 2.4 gain on our cinema perforated material, which is the same coating we have used on thousands of large format cinema screens worldwide. The cutting-edge 250:1 signal to noise ratio of the SēVision 3D GX realizes the full potential of the 3D experience. A screen of this size typically takes 10 weeks to build but we were able to make this screen in six weeks. We always do whatever it takes for our customers, but being able to do this for our military was an honor.”
- Severtson Corp. partnered with Franklin Designs, Inc. of Ridgeland, MS and D3D Cinema of Evanston, Ill. on this project.
- “We were very pleased that for a project of this scope and size that Severtson came through for us,” said Art Mercurio, vice president, technical services for D3D cinema. “The finish on the screen looks fantastic, and the Severtson team made sure that the screen was in perfect shape after installation.”
- The Air Force Museum Theatre is operated by the Air Force Museum Foundation, Inc., a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. The Foundation was established in 1960 as a philanthropic, non-profit organization to assist the Air Force in the development and expansion of the facilities of the National Museum of United States Air Force.
- Touted as “The largest screen in southwest Ohio”, the recently installed Severtson screen is an integral part of the Air Force Museum Theatre’s new state-of-the-art digital 3D system featuring dual Barco 4K projectors, Qube’s “Xi” integrated media blocks, MasterImage 3D polarizers, and a premium 7.1 surround system from QSC Audio.
- “We are currently showing multiple 3D movies in our theatre, and the Severtson SēVision screen does an incredible job bringing these features to life for our audiences,” said Mary Bruggeman, Chief of Theatre Operations for Air Force Museum Foundation Inc. “The SēVision meets or exceeds everything we require of it.”
- The SēVision 3D GX used by the Air Force Museum Theatre meets the Digital Immersive Giant Screen Specifications (DIGSS). DIGSS is an industry standard promoted by the Giant Screen Cinema Association (GSCA), an organization that Severtson Corporation is a part of.