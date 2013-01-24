Alcorn Adds Wincomn Technology as Distributor in China

Alcorn McBride, a manufacturer of show control and AV equipment for themed entertainment, continues to grow its network of exclusive distributors worldwide with the signing of Wincomn Technology Development Co. Ltd. in China.
- Earlier this year Alcorn McBride expanded its international distributor roster with the addition of SFM in Canada and Electori in Japan.
- Headquartered in Beijing and with offices in Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Shanghai, Wincomn is a leading distributor of brand name AV products to the professional AV market in China. Since its founding in 1996, it has been known for supplying customers with top multimedia system solutions, professional systems integration and value-added service, Alcorn says.
- “Our announcement of Wincomn as Alcorn McBride’s exclusive distributor in China further builds on our strong ties in Asia,” said Alcorn McBride sales manager Larry Howard. “Wincomn shares our drive and motivation to be the best in the business. The company’s lengthy history of supporting the growing Chinese AV sector and record of cooperation with foreign suppliers paves the way for a successful relationship.”
- Wincomn President Tony Chen says that, “Wincomn has always kept our eyes open to the development of AV products worldwide and to meeting the needs of our Chinese customers. We are dedicated to integrating world-class, high-tech AV products in the Chinese market and providing our customers with the latest comprehensive systems. We are sure that our new relationship with Alcorn McBride will live up to Wincomn’s goal of achieving “Win-Win” solutions.”