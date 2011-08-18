Community Adds Stage Monitors to M-Class

Community Professional Loudspeakers has introduced two new monitors to its M-Class Series.
- The new Community MX8 and MX10 monitors, available in black or white paint finishes.
- Handling 300 watts and 500 watts respectively, the 8-inch MX8 and 10-inch MX10 use Community's proprietary co-axial driver units. Their co-axial design means that all of the sound emanates from the same point source and the Tru-Phase conical high frequency waveguide eliminates the transition anomalies that occur in most square and rectangular horns.
- The MX8 and MX10 are ideal for single performers who often move off-axis and for group performers such as theater acts and choirs, the company says.
- These new M-Class monitors feature high sensitivity, permitting the use of smaller power amplifiers to obtain high output levels. Precision engineered internal crossovers eliminate the need for bi-amplification, reducing the overall system cost.
- The MX8 and MX10 also incorporate two further Community innovations. Carbon Ring Cone Technology increases the effective cone area for greater performance and reliability, while DYNA-TECH multi-stage limiter circuits protect against damage from over-driving, according to Community.
- A single rear Ergo-Grip handle offers convenience for portable applications. Optional yoke mounting brackets for flush mounting the monitors tightly against a wall or ceiling are sold separately.