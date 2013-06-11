Jupiter Offers New Warranty and Support Program

- Jupiter Care is a new warranty and support program that is being promoted as a comprehensive offering and a better value.
- According to a recent release from the company, "The goal of Jupiter Care is to simplify and consolidate Hardware Warranty and Software Support & Updates into one maintenance agreement, and to provide an enhanced Support Service Level Agreement (SLA), all at a great price. We’ve even increased the period of free coverage included with hardware systems purchased to 2 years."
- Here are some of the Jupiter CAre highlights:
- 1. All Jupiter hardware products will ship with 24 months of Jupiter Care, which includes both Hardware Warranty and Software Support & Updates.
- 2. Jupiter Care can be extended for up to 5 years after initial system purchase.
- 3. A significant discount is available if extended years of Jupiter Care (Years 3, 4, and 5) are purchased at time of initial system purchase.
- 4. Jupiter Care guarantees Advance Replacement of faulty systems within 48 hours of engagement of Jupiter Systems Tech Support.
- 5. New, prioritized Tech Support response times and escalations.
- All Fusion Catalyst and PixelNet systems purchased on June 10, 2013 or after will be covered under Jupiter Care. Jupiter Care extends to all of the products belonging to those two product lines, including nodes, switches, and other hardware purchased from Jupiter. The advanced Canvas Care program, previously introduced, remains in effect.