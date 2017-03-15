ADAM Audio Appoints Christian Hellinger to Managing Director

ADAM Audio is pleased to announce the appointment of Christian Hellinger to the position of managing director. In his new role, Hellinger will oversee global sales, distribution, marketing, R&D, post-sales support and service, product management, and strategy for ADAM Audio worldwide. Hellinger will be based in ADAM Audio’s headquarters in Berlin.

A natural entrepreneur, Christian Hellinger was founder and CEO of Yellow Tools, a leader in the development, production, and distribution of sampling libraries, virtual instruments, and audio software. The company designed and developed its own instrument libraries that are in use all over the world, as well as custom sound libraries for a number of leading global software companies. With the desire to extend the company’s products to beginners–the musicians of the future–Yellow Tools was acquired by MAGIX AG under Hellinger’s direction. At MAGIX AG, Hellinger served as both VP of audio, handling multimedia applications for consumers, broadcast audio software, and product development, and then as international sales and business development director for the EMEA region, focusing on software, video, photo, web design, and music production.

“ADAM Audio is proud to have Christian Hellinger on board, bringing his new ideas and his entrepreneurial approach to the company,” said ADAM Audio chairman David Angress. “The company has a long-term commitment to continue to deliver premium products and innovative future developments to our customers. Christian’s reputation for delivering forward-thinking customer solutions will help to lead our growth and evolution in the future.”

“ADAM Audio is such a well-known premium brand with a worldwide reputation for quality and excellence. I am very impressed by the company’s engineering expertise, the amazing products that they build, and their team’s passion and drive for innovation,” said Christian Hellinger. “It is very motivating for me to see that ADAM Audio listens very closely to their customers’ needs and responds by developing precision products to help maximize their creative work.”

Christian Hellinger will jointly cooperate with managing director Sven Schmöle, who oversees finance, business operations, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain for the company.